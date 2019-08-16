|
Rose Marie Filipkowski
- - Beloved sister of the late Chester (Mary Lynn) Filipkowski, Sylvia (the late Raymond) Kusza and John (the late Kathleen) Filipkowski. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Rose was an avid traveler visiting over 25 countries in her lifetime. Rose had a 40 year career at AAA Michigan.
Rose was laid to rest at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Salvation Army (Warren Corp.).
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 16, 2019