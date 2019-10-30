Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Sweetwine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Sweetwine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Sweetwine Obituary
Rose Sweetwine

West Bloomfield - Rose Sweetwine, 103, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sam Sweetwine. Cherished mother of Murray Sweetwine and the late Gayle Sweetwine Saini. Loving grandmother of Ira "Randy" (Becky) Sweetwine, Kalman (Emily) Sweetwine, and Ravi Saini. Adored great-grandmother of Isaac, Livia, Ilanah and Matan Sweetwine. Devoted daughter of the late Pincus and the late Rachel Zussman. Mother-in-law of Carole Sweetwine and Ajit Saini. Dearest Aunt of Jayne Bloom of San Carlos, California. Also survived by her devoted caregivers.

FUNERAL SERVICE 12 NOON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -