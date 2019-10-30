|
Rose Sweetwine
West Bloomfield - Rose Sweetwine, 103, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sam Sweetwine. Cherished mother of Murray Sweetwine and the late Gayle Sweetwine Saini. Loving grandmother of Ira "Randy" (Becky) Sweetwine, Kalman (Emily) Sweetwine, and Ravi Saini. Adored great-grandmother of Isaac, Livia, Ilanah and Matan Sweetwine. Devoted daughter of the late Pincus and the late Rachel Zussman. Mother-in-law of Carole Sweetwine and Ajit Saini. Dearest Aunt of Jayne Bloom of San Carlos, California. Also survived by her devoted caregivers.
FUNERAL SERVICE 12 NOON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019