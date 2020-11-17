Rose Virginia Ochylski



Clinton Township - Rose Virginia Ochylski, 90 of Clinton Township, MI, died on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born January 8,1930 to the late Stanley and Anna (Ptak) Pierog. Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Alphons Ochylski. Loving mother of Raymond (Neneth) Ochylski, Robert (Ivette) Ochylski, Fr. Ronald Ochylski, Richard (Lori) Ochylski, Ralph (Janene) Ochylski, Rose Ann (DJ) Herron, Roger (Mike) Ochylski, Rene (Jim) Gibson. Grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 8. Also survived by brother Stanley Pierog. Rose was a loving mother and was very proud of her family. She traveled with her sons to many parts of the world and fulfilled her dream of living in Las Vegas. She was a faithful Catholic. Her family will be gathering for a funeral Mass. Your prayers are very much appreciated.









