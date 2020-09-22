Roseann Wood Landis



San Clemente - "Roseann Wood Landis", age 88 of San Clemente, California, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. Roseann was born on January 27th 1932 to Doris R Wood and William A Wood, and predeceased by her parents and oldest adored brother William A Wood Jr. Roseann is survived by her beloved husband Donald E Landis Sr, two dedicated brothers Louis K Wood and David J Wood Sr, and four children Claudia A Landis, Karla M Landis Nolan, Donald E Landis Jr, and Crane S Landis. Roseann was also a loving Grandparent "Nana" of five grandchildren, and caring "Auntie Roseann" for several nieces and nephews and their children. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, and will be dearly missed while felt in spirit. Roseann was cremated on 8/27/2020, the same day of the month as her birthdate being brought into the world. Celebration of Life memorial services are planned for a future date, after pandemic safety issues subside. Family contact: daughter Karla Landis Nolan at PO Box 401, Poway, CA 92074; kln001@outlook.com. Donations on behalf of Roseann to her preferred charity: Unity Daily Word, 1901 NW Blue Pkwy, Unity Village, MO 64065-0001; (800)669-0282.









