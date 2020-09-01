1/1
Rosemarie Griffin
Rosemarie Griffin

Farmington Hills - Rosemarie Griffin, age 89 of Farmington Hills, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on August 31, 2020. She was the loving mother of Julia (Michael Terner) Griffin-Terner, David (Nicole) Griffin, Nancy Seifert, Marianne Griffin, and Elaine (Michael Fischer) Griffin; cherished grandmother of Daniel, Rosemarie, Elise, Tyrus, Claire, Graham, Benjamin, Grace, and Jonah; and dear sister of Elizabeth O'Leary, Catherine Reedy and the late Edward Gagnon. She also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Friday, September 4th, 5-8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, September 5th, 10:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial contributions are appreciated to a charity of your choice in Rosemarie's honor. www.mccabefuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
4
Rosary
07:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
5
Lying in State
10:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Fabian Catholic Church
