Rosemary Almaguer
Rochester Hills - Rosemary Almaguer (nee Ortiz) of Rochester Hills, passed away July 6, 2019.
Born April 25, 1940, and raised in Detroit, she graduated from Southwestern High School. She held various jobs as a switchboard operator, bookkeeper, and administrative secretary, retiring from National City Bank. She received a degree from Oakland University. Married for over fifty years to the late Rafael, she is survived by her children Maria and Eduardo (Angelica), a granddaughter, Sophia, her goddaughter Suzanne (Larry), a brother and sister, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters. She had the kindest heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Per her wishes, burial is private. Memorial donations may be made to Michigan Humane Society, www.michiganhumane.org or 248-283-1000.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 9, 2019