Rosemary Ann Loesch, age 89, passed away peacefully in in-home hospice care in Birmingham, Michigan surrounded by her loving family on May 4, 2020. Rosemary was born in Detroit on June 25, 1930 to Charles Jentgen, a surgeon and medical director of St. John Hospital in Detroit, and Agnes (O'Donnell) Jentgen. Rosemary was brought up in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood of Detroit and her family including siblings, Margaret, John and Dorothy, were members of Gesu Parish. She attended Immaculata High School and the University of Detroit where she received a degree in education. Rosemary married Robert Loesch, whom she met in college, in June of 1952. After a year of teaching in an elementary school, Rosemary gave birth to the first of six daughters, including the youngest who are twins. She was a stay at home mother until her children started leaving home when she became a licensed realtor. Rosemary had a highly successful business buying and selling homes in the Birmingham area for many decades until she retired. Rosemary traveled regularly with her husband, including to South America, many trips to Europe and one to Asia. She was a proud and beloved mother of six, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of eleven. Rosemary was buried in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on May 7th. A mass will be celebrated in her honor when the pandemic restrictions are lifted. She is survived by her husband, Robert, and her children, Rosanne Loesch (Yves Quintin), Susan Pienta, Marianne Boukamp (John), Roberta Loesch, Catherine Loesch, and Dianne Borchert (Paul) and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.









Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 11 to May 17, 2020.