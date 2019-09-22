Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Komasara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Barbara Komasara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Barbara Komasara Obituary
Rosemary Barbara Komasara

Troy - (nee Asaro). September 15, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Leonard John Komasara. Loving mother of Gary (Sandi), and Karen (James) Allen. Proud and adored grandmother of Michael, Tiffany (Patrick), Nicole (Sandeep), Ashley (Michael), and great grandmother of Joseph, Logan, Keelin, Bridget, Jayden, Kayla, and Wesley. Rosemary's playful spirit, amazing cooking, and love of entertaining brought humor and joy to her loved ones. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , . Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now