Rosemary Barbara Komasara
Troy - (nee Asaro). September 15, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Leonard John Komasara. Loving mother of Gary (Sandi), and Karen (James) Allen. Proud and adored grandmother of Michael, Tiffany (Patrick), Nicole (Sandeep), Ashley (Michael), and great grandmother of Joseph, Logan, Keelin, Bridget, Jayden, Kayla, and Wesley. Rosemary's playful spirit, amazing cooking, and love of entertaining brought humor and joy to her loved ones. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , . Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019