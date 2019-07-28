|
|
Rosemary D. Peabody
Detroit - Rosemary D. Peabody (Pfeifer) September 11, 1921-July 13, 2019
Rosemary went quietly at night to be with her beloved "Bill" Born in Detroit in an Irish Catholic Family, Rosemary graduated Denby high school and went on to work at the New York Central railroad before meeting Bill (William) and marrying just before the beginning of WWII. She raised five sons who blessed her with ten grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren.
Rosemary was "in charge" till the very end.
A Memorial service at St. Mark Church 4401 Bart Ave. Warren Mi. 48091 time TBD. Family asks for donations to be made to St. Marks food pantry.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019