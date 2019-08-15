Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
West Bloomfield, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
West Bloomfield, MI
View Map
Rosemary Wolan Obituary
Rosemary Wolan

West Bloomfield - Rosemary Wolan, age 91, formerly of West Bloomfield, passed away August 10, 2019 in her home in Port Orange, FL. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Laura (Stan) Sandmark, Daniel Jr. (Lynn), David, Marybeth (Phil) Nelson and Dale (Heather). Dear grandmother of Jason (Megan) Gillikin, Michael (Heather) Gillikin, Dani, Dale Jr. and Isabella. Loving GiGi to 5. Visitation Friday, Aug. 16, 5-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, Aug. 17, 10:30 AM until time of funeral mass, 11 AM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, West Bloomfield. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 15, 2019
