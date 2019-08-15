|
|
Rosemary Wolan
West Bloomfield - Rosemary Wolan, age 91, formerly of West Bloomfield, passed away August 10, 2019 in her home in Port Orange, FL. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Laura (Stan) Sandmark, Daniel Jr. (Lynn), David, Marybeth (Phil) Nelson and Dale (Heather). Dear grandmother of Jason (Megan) Gillikin, Michael (Heather) Gillikin, Dani, Dale Jr. and Isabella. Loving GiGi to 5. Visitation Friday, Aug. 16, 5-8 PM with a 7 PM Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, Aug. 17, 10:30 AM until time of funeral mass, 11 AM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, West Bloomfield. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 15, 2019