Rosie L. Casteel Woods
Winston-Salem, NC - Rosie L. Casteel Woods, 74, was born on December 20, 1945 in Meridian, MS and passed away on April 21, 2020 in W-S, NC.
Rosie is survived by her 3 children, Tamara Woods Richardson, Dameron (Moronda) Woods, and Tara (Trent) Moyer; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Janie Payne; brother, Robert (Donna) Casteel; and a host of nieces and nephews. Rosie will be lovingly remembered and forever remain in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. life. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.