Roxanne Mary Conley
65, died April 30, 2020. Born July 30, 1954, in Detroit to John E. and Mary A. (Lantz) Conley. She was a 1972 graduate of Mercy High School, Farmington Hills. Sister of Peggy Banaszak, Tony (Jane) Conley, Paul (Shelley) Conley, Patrick (Rose) Conley, Judy Dowell, Cecilia (Art) Swanke, Pancho (Wendy) Conley and Kathleen (Tony) Haines and Sister-in-law Becky Conley: many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins survive. Preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, Matthew Conley. Private service at St. John Catholic Church, Fenton, MI, live-streamed at 12 PM Monday (https://youtu.be/2oW36Lv1N4E). Contributions to Mercy High School Alumni Association, Farmington Hills, MI. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.