Roy Mitchell Harding
Roy Mitchell Harding

Fenton - Roy Mitchell Harding - age 73, passed away August 6, 2020, with his former wife Patricia Harding by his side holding his hand, as promised.

Roy was a larger-than-life figure who made friends wherever he went and kept them for years, dating back to his time in the U.S. Army and his service in the Vietnam War. He loved the outdoors — hunting, fishing, camping, and instilled an appreciation for all that Michigan has to offer in his children.

There wasn't much Roy couldn't fix or build, from repairing cars at his own shop in Royal Oak to building a "tomato palace" in his backyard after he retired. He taught his children to be independent, to work hard, and to always strive to do better. He also taught them to love adventure walks through the woods, how to shoot a fish with a bow and arrow, and how to make a refreshing red wine spritzer.

Roy is survived by: four children Margaret (Andrew) McGill, Roy Joseph Harding, Isabel (Jake) Schaenzer, and Cody (Rachel) Harding; and six grandchildren Isaac and Luke Harding, Josephine, June and Jared Schaenzer, and Leona McGill.

A celebration of Roy's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to bring together the many friends he made. Roy asked that those who wished to donate in his memory give to the Loose Center, 707 N Bridge St, Linden, MI, a senior center he came to love. Arrangements by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel. www.sharpfuneralhomes.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
