Birmingham - Dr. Ruben Kurnetz , 94, of Birmingham, Michigan, died on February 9, 2019. Cherished father of Sheila Kurnetz (Marty Tatz), Elizabeth (Jim Stahl) Kurnetz, and Sid Harlan Kurnetz. Adoring Grandpa Zayde of Zoe Rachel Kurnetz Stahl and Sasha Rose Kurnetz Stahl. Dear brother of Blanche (the late Philip) Needle. Loving uncle of Jan (Michael) Lachman, Sandy (the late Ernest) Needle. Also survived by his great-nieces and great-nephews Dori (Anders) Borgquist, Daniel Needle, Audra (Brian) Glauser and Scott (Stephanie) Lachman. He is also survived by his long-term loving companion Margot Abramson. Dr. Ruben Kurnetz was an honorable man and a true mensch. He will be greatly missed. SERVICES WERE HELD MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
