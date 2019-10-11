|
Rudolph "Rudy" A. Muñoz
Higgins Lake - Mr. Rudolph "Rudy" A. Muñoz age 78 of Higgins Lake went to be with the Lord on Thursday October 10, 2019. Surviving are his wife of 40 years Dolores (Bauer) Muñoz; his son Adam (Carly) Muñoz; his grandchildren Easton and Kinsley; his brother Daniel (Judith) Muñoz; nieces Julie, Chris and Kelly; relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Octavio and Emma Muñoz. Rudy was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6548 serving as Grand Knight from 2014 to 2016. He retired from Wayne County Management and Budget, Payroll Department. Rudy was an active member of the St. Hubert's Parish, its Men's Club and served as a Eucharistic Minister. He loved travelling with his wife, spending time with family and friends, watching Tigers baseball and putzing in his garage. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday October 19, 2019 beginning with a Vigil Service at 9:00 AM at St. Hubert's Church, 7612 W. Higgins Lake Dr., Roscommon, MI 48653, followed by visitation at the church from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. The Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following the service at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Hospice or to the family will be appreciated.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019