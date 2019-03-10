|
Rudolph Frederic Smolen
Farmington Hills - Age 94 of Farmington Hills. Passed away March 7, 2019.Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, and Brother. Rudy was born in 1924 in Donora, PA, to Elizabeth (Pachesnick) Smolen and Clement Stanley Smolen.
Rudy served in the Marines in WWII as a crew chief mechanic on Corsairs and Avengers. He worked for over 40 years as an engineer for the Ford Motor Company.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Florence Mary (Robillard) Smolen, his son Michael Smolen, and his grandchildren Daniel, Thomas and Cheri Smolen, Rudy was a loving father to James, Thomas (Isabel), Gregory (Roxanne), Brian (Ann), and Deborah (Joe Gallop) Smolen. Rudy is survived by his sister, Colette Chupa; he is preceded in death by his siblings Aline Ryan, Bernice Baker, Clement, Thomas and Zachary Smolen. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rudy's family gives special thanks to all the staff at Botsford Commons for showing our Dad years of loving care and support. Also, a special thanks to Lori from Heart to Heart Hospice for her care and compassion during this difficult time.
Funeral mass will take place at St. Gerald Catholic Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Detroit Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019