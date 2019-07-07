Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Rudy Baccella


1930 - 2019
Rudy Baccella Obituary
Rudy Baccella

Northville - Baccella, Rudy; age 88 of Northville; formerly of Allen Park. Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019. Loving husband of Susan. Beloved father of Peter, Louisa, and Chris (Laura). Loving grandfather of Nick and Ben. He proudly served his country during the Korean War. He retired from the Ford Motor Company after 44 years of service. Visitation will be at The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes Monday July 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. Rudy will lie in state Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park. Procession to Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery for entombment. Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Rudy to The or the Michigan Humane Society

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019
