Rupert Garrett Keais
Rupert Garrett Keais. Age 86. Born May 29, 1933. Passed February 1, 2020. A great man, an artist, true gentleman, loyal husband, wonderful father, good friend, quiet mentor, loving soul. He and his calm steadfastness will be greatly missed. Rupe's wife, Carol Ann Rochon, predeceased him in August 2017. He leaves behind two sons that dearly loved and respected him, Garrett (Kathy) and Greg (Sandy), and six much-loved grandchildren, Connor, Charlotte and Audrey, and Jack, Max and Natalie. Rupe also leaves behind his three loving siblings, Mary Sue (Dave) Kuhlman, Julie (Jerry) Barry, and Chuck (Terry) Keais. He leaves behind his in-laws that gained much from his mentorship in their lives, Tom Rochon, Kay (Lyman) Huffman, Larry (Elaine) Rochon, Bob (Cheryl) Rochon, Bill (Fara) Rochon, and Barbara (Jim) Bennage. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 21 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Road, Sterling Heights. Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 22 at 11:00am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Children's Transplant Initiative or Detroit Catholic Central High School. Donations can be made online at cti-tx.org or catholiccentral.net. Checks can be mailed, with "In memory of Rupert Keais" in the memo line, to Children's Transplant Initiative, 23718 Creekview, Spring, TX 77389 or to Detroit Catholic Central High School, c/o Office of Advancement, 27225 Wixom Road, Novi, MI 48374.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, 2020