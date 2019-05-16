Services
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Russell H. Klix


1931 - 2019 Obituary
Russell H. Klix Obituary
Russell H. Klix

- - Russell H. Klix, age 87, May 12, 2019. Longtime General Motors Photographic Illustrator. Beloved husband of Rose Marie for 67 years. Dear father of Russell C. (Ming-Hui), Tara Klix (Jason Reznar), Nicole Molinari (Glen), and Michelle Klix. Grandfather of Hillary DeFrayne, Michelle Molinari, Matthew Molinari, and Veronica Reznar. Funeral Mass Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:30am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 11:00am. Memorial tributes to the . A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 16, 2019
