|
|
Russell H. Klix
- - Russell H. Klix, age 87, May 12, 2019. Longtime General Motors Photographic Illustrator. Beloved husband of Rose Marie for 67 years. Dear father of Russell C. (Ming-Hui), Tara Klix (Jason Reznar), Nicole Molinari (Glen), and Michelle Klix. Grandfather of Hillary DeFrayne, Michelle Molinari, Matthew Molinari, and Veronica Reznar. Funeral Mass Friday, May 17, 2019, 11:30am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins 11:00am. Memorial tributes to the . A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 16, 2019