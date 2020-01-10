Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
21575 W 10 Mile Rd
Southfield, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
21575 W 10 Mile Rd
Southfield, MI
View Map
Russell L. Reynolds passed away January 9, 2020 at the age of 85. He was the loving husband of Betty for nearly 60 years; devoted father of Rich (Leigh), Dave, and Darrin; cherished grandfather of Lainy Reynolds; and dear brother of Ann Masters and the late Frank Reynolds. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, January 16th, 4 pm - 8 pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Friday, January 17th, at 10:30 am until the time of his Funeral Service at 11 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 21575 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield. Interment in Parkview Cemetery, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Team Farmington Special Olympics and Angela Hospice in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
