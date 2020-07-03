Ruth Ann (Urban) Jensen



Harper Woods - Ruth Ann (Urban) Jensen of Harper Woods, Michigan passed away on June 25, 2020. Ruth leaves behind daughters Margaret Caviston (Dennis) and Bethann Jensen (Peter Carver), and grandkids Grace and Hannah Caviston. Her girls were the love of her life. Ruth had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She was an amazing potter, loyal friend, the best mother in the world, and loved so very much. There will be no services at this time.









