|
|
Ruth Ann McDiarmid
North Myrtle Beach, SC - Ruth Ann McDiarmid, 72, passed away at Grand Strand Medical Center on November 24, 2019.
Born on July 21, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Leona Maly, and a long-time resident of Clawson, Michigan.
Those surviving include her loving husband of 53 years, David McDiarmid; sons, Steven (Victoria) McDiarmid, James (Jessie Dietlin) McDiarmid, and Andrew (Jill) McDiarmid; brother, Charles (Maggie) Maly; sister, Sister Carleen Maly, OP "Kathy"; six grandchildren, Mason, Hannah, Madeline, Cole, Emmalyn, and Grayson; and beloved canine companion, Ella Rose.
Services will be private with the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Adrian Rea Literacy Center, 1257 Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221-1793.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019