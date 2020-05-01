Ruth Elaine Cortright
Detroit - May 27, 1936-April 29, 2020
Ruth Elaine Cortright was born May 27, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan, to Rupert and Henrietta Cortright. She was a 1954 graduate of Birmingham High School. She received two degrees from the University of Michigan: bachelor of arts in speech & English and master's in speech & public address. Ruth married Armand George Vigna on June 15, 1958 at Greenfield Village, Dearborn. Ruth was a teacher and debate coach at Ravenna, Southfield, Ladywood, Thurston and Novi high schools: totaling 25 years as a teacher and 21 years as a debate coach. She also taught speech and English part time at Schoolcraft and Madonna colleges. She was a member of Ward Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Livonia, since 1977, where she was a deacon. Ruth and Armand moved into Henry Ford village, Dearborn, in 2000, while spending winters in Florida. Her husband Armand Vigna, of sixty-one years, preceded Ruth in death on April 28, 2020. Ruth is survived by her four children and seven grandchildren: Judy Bayer and her husband Gary with children Brandon and Megan from Colorado; Shari Vigna from Michigan; Nancy Vigna Bramlett with children Ryan, Jeffrey, and Daniel from Georgia; David Vigna and his wife Beth with children Nathan and Diana from Georgia; and her sister Helen Cortright Collar from Michigan. Ruth will be so deeply missed by her family and friends! Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Rd.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.