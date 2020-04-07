|
Ruth Eva (Luedke) Wilson
Royal Oak - Five years ago, April 12, 2015, we lost a beautiful soul. Ruth, born May 10, 1930, passed at her home in Royal Oak Michigan, surrounded by family. Per her wishes, her body was donated to Wayne State University, Anatomy & Science and is now interned at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William Jacob Wilson; parents, Emil and Esther Luedke and brother, Donald Luedke. She was survived by her children; Michael Wilson, Waterford, MI; Gary Wilson, Warren, MI; Phillip (Julie) Wilson, Clawson, MI and Donna (Bill) Gelineau, Lowell, MI; sister, Marylin Lucero, Mt. Morris, MI and sister-in-law, Eleanor Luedke, Hastings, MI; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She found great joy in spending time with family, oil painting, gardening, playing cards with her ladies group and just living life.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020