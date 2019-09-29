Services
Lansing - Ruth Vivian Hagland, 90, of Williamston and formerly of Southfield, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:30am at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St., in Williamston. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:30pm to 7:30pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Clinton, Michigan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grwilliamston.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 29, 2019
