Ruth Helen Butucel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Helen Butucel

Indian River - Ruth Helen Butucel, age 91, formerly of Clinton Township and Warren, Michigan passed away on June 4, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Alexander Butucel; Loving mother of Michael (Mary Anne) Butucel and Patricia (Gary) Lukas; Treasured grandmother of Sarah (Keith) Karson, Matthew Lukas (Erin Sullivan) and the late Christopher Butucel; Dearest great-grandmother to her sweet Max. Aunt Ruth will be dearly missed by her nephew Daniel (Carol) Cole and many other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ruth also leaves behind just a few of the dogs she loved in her 91 years, Frito, Sophie, Tess and Zoey. Ruth was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW and spent many happy years socializing with family and friends. Ruth and her late husband Alex enjoyed many activities together with friends, including boating, bowling, cards and bingo.She was cherished by her family and they will carry her love in their hearts always.

Services will be handled privately during this time. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. Donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Cheboygan County Humane Society or Humane Society of Macomb. Memories and condolences may be shared at :

resurrectionfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
5864123000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved