Ruth Helen ButucelIndian River - Ruth Helen Butucel, age 91, formerly of Clinton Township and Warren, Michigan passed away on June 4, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Alexander Butucel; Loving mother of Michael (Mary Anne) Butucel and Patricia (Gary) Lukas; Treasured grandmother of Sarah (Keith) Karson, Matthew Lukas (Erin Sullivan) and the late Christopher Butucel; Dearest great-grandmother to her sweet Max. Aunt Ruth will be dearly missed by her nephew Daniel (Carol) Cole and many other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ruth also leaves behind just a few of the dogs she loved in her 91 years, Frito, Sophie, Tess and Zoey. Ruth was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW and spent many happy years socializing with family and friends. Ruth and her late husband Alex enjoyed many activities together with friends, including boating, bowling, cards and bingo.She was cherished by her family and they will carry her love in their hearts always.Services will be handled privately during this time. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, Michigan. Donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Cheboygan County Humane Society or Humane Society of Macomb. Memories and condolences may be shared at :