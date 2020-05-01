Ruth Helen Parisien
Ruth Helen Parisien

Ruth Helen Parisien passed away on 18 Apr 2020 at the age of 86. Daughter of Joseph and Elva Wellinger, she grew up next door to the love of her life, Edward. They married 25 Sep 1954 and celebrated 63 happy years together before Ed's death in 2018. Ruth loved listening to music and was quite the piano and organ player, much to the delight of her neighbors. Most of all she loved her family, she would light up every time her children or grandchildren came to visit. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers Ralph, Ray, Ritchie, and Russell, she is survived by her loving children Pam (John), Ed (Cathy), Denise (Marty), Theresa (John), Ron (Shirley), Paula (Brian), Karen (I'on), and grandchildren (Trevor, Jessica, Kelly, John, Danielle, Joclyn, Ella, and Diesel), as well as multiple nieces and nephews. A modified funeral service will be held on 06 May at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Redford followed by burial at Grand Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
