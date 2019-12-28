|
|
Ruth I Trombley
Farmington - Age 98, passed away December 25, 2019. Surviving Ruth are her cherished children, Pamela (the late Jim) Christie, Barbara Trombley, Christopher (Janice) Trombley and Craig (Patricia Striho) Trombley; grandmother of 13; great grandmother of 9; sisters, Marian "Tess" (Ed) O'Hara and Harriet (Dick) Duerre. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and longtime companion Leon Misura. Visitation Friday, January 3, from 2-8 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Road (btwn 9-10 Mile Rds, just N of Grand River), Downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral service Saturday, January 4th, 11 am, at the funeral home. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery, Detroit. Memorial tributes to P.E.O. International. www.heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019