Ruth Lillian (Waitkunas) Barr
1923 - 2020
Ruth Lillian Barr (Waitkunas)

Ruth Lillian Barr (Waitkunas) was born September 20, 1923 and passed away July 22, 2020 at the age of 96. Ruth was mother of Linda and William (wife Claudia), former wife of the late John B. Barr, grandmother of Sarah (husband Jason) and Natalia, and great-grandmother of Dylan and Carter Battle. Ruth had a zest for life and loved people. She was loved by family and friends and will be missed. A memorial service will be held at a future date, pending progress in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributions in Ruth's memory can be made to The Greening of Detroit (https://www.greeningofdetroit.com/donate-index-impact).




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
