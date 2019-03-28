|
Ruth Mary Smith
Farmington Hills - Ruth was born September 8,1924 in Grand Rapids, MI and died March 27, 2019 at McAuley Life Center in Farmington Hills, Mi. Ruth worked for the Sisters of Mercy for 80 years. Funeral services will be held at McAuley Life Center Friday March 29 with visitation starting at 9:30 and Mass of Resurrection at 11:00. Ruth is survived by her brother Willard Smith (Carol) and nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Mercy she served so faithfully.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 28, 2019