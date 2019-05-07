|
|
Ruth Salamie
Roseville - Salamie, Ruth, age 84, died May 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Tony and Hopsi Salamie. Loving sister and best friend of Virginia (Donald) Quick, and the late Esse (Grace), Della (Donald), and Helen (Ronald Sr.). She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 2-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd.) in Warren. Funeral Services Thursday, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Donations appreciated to Carol's Army. Please share memories at www.temrowski.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 7 to May 8, 2019