Ruth (Wispe) Shafer
Ruth (Wispe) Shafer

Beloved wife of David B. Shafer for nearly seventy-five years. Dear mother of Hilary (Barry) Spolan and Bradley (Susan) Shafer. Loving grandmother of Lindsay (Daniel) Pinchuk, Zachary Spolan, Andrea Shafer and David Shafer. Proud "GG" of Jordyn and Lila Pinchuk. Loving aunt of Linda (Dennis) Kayes, Beverly (Linda Walker) Shafer, Harry Shafer and Steven Shafer (the "Shafer kids"), and to Sharon Crafton and Elana Victor. Devoted cousin of Ronald (Carolyn) Sherr, Leonard Wispe and Diane Karp. Also survived by special friends, Art and Julie Rott. Ruth was the daughter of the late David and Frances Wispe and sister of the late Lawrence Wispe. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT THE HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN MT. CLEMENS. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com








Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
