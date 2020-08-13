Ryan Andrew O'Hara



Detroit - Ryan Andrew O'Hara, 53, of Detroit, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home after a ten month battle with cancer. He was a lover of life, travel, family, friends, and cycling. He was the beloved husband of Ryan C Anderson. The two were married on December 31, 2016. Born in Chicopee, MA, on December 16th, 1966, Ryan was the son of the late David and Phyllis (Troiani) O'Hara.



Ryan received his MBA from University of Phoenix, in 2007, and was a proud employee of Ford Motor Credit Company for 22 years. He was an advocate for all things "Green" as a means of sustaining our planet for future generations. He was a fierce champion for his favorite charity, Pelotonia (Columbus, OH), in which he participated for ten years, raising approximately sixty thousand dollars. He also supported Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) by coaching and recruiting for the organization's yearly cycling fundraiser. Others of importance include American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Ruth Ellis Center (Detroit, MI).



Since Ryan's brain cancer diagnosis in October, 2019, he was in constant awe of the number of people who surrounded him in love and support. Everyone who knew Ryan believed him to be kind, supportive, soft-spoken, and dedicated. The guy with whom you'd want to have a craft beer and a chat.



Survivors include three siblings: Bill O'Hara (Gina) of Austin, TX, Tammy Sperry (Joe) of South Hadley, MA, and Quinn O'Hara of Suffield, CT. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael O'Hara of Southwick, MA. He has 11 nieces and nephews and always delighted in their lives from afar. Ryan was blessed with several very good friends, all of whom he considered to be his "chosen family." They are each grieving but will continue to live their lives to the fullest, in honor of his memory.



Ryan O'Hara's remains will be memorialized in both of his favorite locations - Provincetown, MA and Saugatuck, MI. Each of these tributes will be scheduled at a time when it is safer to gather in large groups. All are welcome.



Upon reading this, please play Pachelbel's, Canon in D, and wish Ryan a peaceful journey Home. It was his favorite song.









