Ryan Glenn Duffy
Fishers, IN - Ryan Glenn Duffy, 29, formerly of Macomb, Michigan, passed away on September 17, 2019.
He is survived by his parents Glenn and Karen (Seiple) Duffy and siblings Amanda and Kevin Duffy.
Memorial service: 11:00 am on October 5th at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Street, Rochester, Michigan 48307. Visitation: 10:00 am to the time of service.
For condolences and full obituary: www.randall roberts.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 29, 2019