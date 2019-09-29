Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
620 Romeo Road
Rochester, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
620 Romeo Road
Rochester, MI
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Garfield Memorial United Methodist Church
3650 Lander Road
Pepper Pike, OH
Ryan Glenn Duffy


1990 - 2019
Ryan Glenn Duffy Obituary
Ryan Glenn Duffy

Fishers, IN - Ryan Glenn Duffy, 29, formerly of Macomb, Michigan, passed away on September 17, 2019.

He is survived by his parents Glenn and Karen (Seiple) Duffy and siblings Amanda and Kevin Duffy.

Memorial service: 11:00 am on October 5th at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Street, Rochester, Michigan 48307. Visitation: 10:00 am to the time of service.

For condolences and full obituary: www.randall roberts.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 29, 2019
