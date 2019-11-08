|
S. Cheryl (Nee Hildreth) Cedras-Quinn
Chesterfield - Cheryl Cedras-Quinn of Chesterfield, MI passed away November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Quinn. Loving mother of Mark Cedras and Andrea (Shawn) Tweedell. Loving step-mother of Lisa (Jeff) Kosloski, Kimberly (Donald) Kozlowski and Robert (Mona) Quinn. Cherished grandmother of Darian, Chayse, Olivia, Jack, Kaitlin, R.J., Kyle, and Morgan. Her wit and loving personality will be missed by all that knew her. A private celebration of life is planned.
