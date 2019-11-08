Resources
S. Cheryl (Hildreth) Cedras-Quinn

S. Cheryl (Hildreth) Cedras-Quinn Obituary
S. Cheryl (Nee Hildreth) Cedras-Quinn

Chesterfield - Cheryl Cedras-Quinn of Chesterfield, MI passed away November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Quinn. Loving mother of Mark Cedras and Andrea (Shawn) Tweedell. Loving step-mother of Lisa (Jeff) Kosloski, Kimberly (Donald) Kozlowski and Robert (Mona) Quinn. Cherished grandmother of Darian, Chayse, Olivia, Jack, Kaitlin, R.J., Kyle, and Morgan. Her wit and loving personality will be missed by all that knew her. A private celebration of life is planned.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
