Sabine Marie Forest
December 8, 2019, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Marc for 58 years. Loving mother of Eric Forest (Evelyn), Christophe Forest, and Tony Forest (Jennifer). Dear grandfather of Alex and Ben. Sister of Beatrice DeLouis (Eric). Funeral Mass Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., Bloomfield Twp. Visitation at church begins at 10am. Memorial tributes to NPH USA, 134 N. La Salle St., Ste. 500, Chicago, IL 60602. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019