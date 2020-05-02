Sadie Kusic
Sadie Kusic passed away April 28, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph for over 60 years; devoted mother of Nancy (Daniel) Prone and Nicholas Kusic; cherished grandmother of Jason (Rebecca) Prone and Chris (Tracy Kamikawa) Prone; caring great grandmother of Leia, Jason, and Charlie Prone; dear sister of Mary Jane (Mark) Grazioli, the late Katie (late Luther), late Otis (late Juanita), and late Louie Lopresti and sister-in-law of the late Pauline, late Anna, and late Nellie Kusic. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and friends. Sadie was born on September 16, 1930 in the coal town of Gary, West Virginia to Pasquale and Nancy Lopresti. She was the third born of five children, joining Otis and Katie and soon after came Louie and Mary Jane. Sadie graduated from Logan High School in 1948 and met Joseph Kusic shortly after as he was an electrician for the town's coal company, and he caught her eye. The two dated briefly and were married. Soon after came their two children, Nancy and Nicholas. Once her children grew older, Sadie began her career and was a successful real estate broker for over 25 years. She and Joseph continued traveling and visited their roots whenever possible. Most holidays were spent with family in West Virginia and family reunions were a regular. Sadie spent a lot of time being active in the Downriver Italian Club volunteering for their various functions and fundraisers. She savored her time in the sun and was a devout catholic and longtime member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church. Sadie enjoyed crafting and working with her hands. She loved to continue visiting family in West Virginia and spent most of her time with her son, Nick and his friends. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her loving influence will live on in the hearts of those that knew her. Sadie has joined her husband and has been laid to rest at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery in Brownstown, Michigan. A Memorial celebrating Sadie's life will be held at McCabe Funeral Home - Canton Chapel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to the Ronald McDonald House in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.