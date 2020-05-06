Sally Elaine Stepp (Schimmel)



Dearborn - Sally Elaine Stepp (Schimmel) passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 86 in Dearborn, MI.



Sally was a life-long member of the Grosse Pointe Unitarian Church and a 1952 graduate of Edwin Denby High School, 1956 graduate of The University of Michigan, 1983 graduate of the University of Detroit and a 1993 graduate of Walsh College as well as an alumnus of Wayne State University.



Until her retirement, Sally worked at General Motors on their senior international tax staff.



Sally was preceded in death by her father, Ferdinand Plager Schimmel and mother, Elaine Lenora Schimmel (Walker) as well as many beloved granddogs.



Sally is survived by her brother, Don Schimmel (Kay), her sons, David W Stepp (Terry) Gregory C Stepp (Laurinda) and grandchildren Michelle, Zack, Hope and Emilie as well as more yarn than any one person could possibly ever use.



Born and raised in Detroit, Sally enjoyed traveling, the theater, knitting, cross stitch, ice cream and the constant companion of a good book.



On the road to the after-life there is a fork in the road. The left path has a sign "To Heaven" and the right has a sign "To a Discussion about Heaven." Without pausing, Unitarians always turn right.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Grosse Pointe Unitarian Church, 17150 Maumee Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230.









