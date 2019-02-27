|
|
Salvador Torres Galaviz
Raleigh, NC - Salvador Torres Galaviz; age 86, husband, father, and grandfather to three generations, passed away on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Salvador was born on April 21st, 1932 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Salvador and Theresa Torres Galaviz.
Salvador served in the Army during the Korean war from July 26th, 1949 to September 25th, 1952. He married Shirley Richardson on August 15th, 1953 and lived in Troy, Michigan, where they raised their five children.
He enjoyed barbequing with family and friends, bowling, riding dirt bikes, spending time in Northern Michigan, and dancing with his wife, Shirley. He was an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Elks Lodge. Salvador was always the first to answer the call when anyone needed assistance. Salvador spent his last three years living in Youngsville, NC, with his son, Salvador, and daughter-in-law, Gloria Galaviz. While in North Carolina, he enjoyed meeting new people and going to the shooting range with his son, Salvador.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home, Wake Forest. Rev. Al Thomas will officiate.
Salvador is survived by his children, Brenda Tabaka, Vicki Bondie, Cynthia (Martin) Green and Salvador (Gloria) Galaviz; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theresa Torres and Salvador Galaviz; wife, Shirley Galaviz; and son, Roger Galaviz.
Salvador enjoyed spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, March 1st, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811. www.brightfunerals.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 27, 2019