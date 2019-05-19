|
Salvatore William Ciaramitaro
Detroit - April 17, 1985 (Detroit, Mich.) - May 6, 2019
Sammy William Ciaramitaro, age 34, passed away on May 6th. Sammy attended Grosse Pointe Schools (Maire Elementary, Pierce Middle School and Grosse Pointe South High School).
He is preceded in death by his mother, Debbie Avery, younger brother, Dominic, and grandfather, Salvatore Ciaramitaro.
He is survived by his father, John, his stepmother, Lynn, sisters, Holly, Lucy, Lizzy, and Grace. His niece and nephew, Knox and Lilah, his grandmother, Marie, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends
Sammy was a happy, fun-loving young man whose smile and contagious laughter would light up any room. He loved spending time with his brother, sisters and extended family. We have many fond memories, especially summers in Caseville, which we'll hold onto forever. He will be dearly missed by all.
Those interested in lending their condolences can do so at www.FamiliesAgainstNarcotics.org/donate
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019