Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Ciaramitaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore William Ciaramitaro


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Salvatore William Ciaramitaro Obituary
Salvatore William Ciaramitaro

Detroit - April 17, 1985 (Detroit, Mich.) - May 6, 2019

Sammy William Ciaramitaro, age 34, passed away on May 6th. Sammy attended Grosse Pointe Schools (Maire Elementary, Pierce Middle School and Grosse Pointe South High School).

He is preceded in death by his mother, Debbie Avery, younger brother, Dominic, and grandfather, Salvatore Ciaramitaro.

He is survived by his father, John, his stepmother, Lynn, sisters, Holly, Lucy, Lizzy, and Grace. His niece and nephew, Knox and Lilah, his grandmother, Marie, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends

Sammy was a happy, fun-loving young man whose smile and contagious laughter would light up any room. He loved spending time with his brother, sisters and extended family. We have many fond memories, especially summers in Caseville, which we'll hold onto forever. He will be dearly missed by all.

Those interested in lending their condolences can do so at www.FamiliesAgainstNarcotics.org/donate



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now