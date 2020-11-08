Samira Saliba AjlounyWest Bloomfield - Age 87, passed away peacefully at home and under the loving grace of Our Lord on November 7, 2020 in the presence of her devoted husband and loving family. She was the beloved wife of Yusef (Joseph) Said, who survives her.They were married on October 25, 1953 at Our Lady of Redemption Eastern Catholic Church Detroit by the late Rev. Archmandrite Agabios Riashi. Samira is also survived by her six children: son Joseph S. Jr. and daughters Joanne (Nicholas J. Nicola), Vivian (John D. Dalaly), Joyce (Ronald J. Harb), Lori Kamleh Ajlouny (Michael Pilles) and Lynn Marie (William E. Semaan) and by fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. They will all cherish her memory and her simple, loving kindness, dedication, sense of humor and loyalty to family, church and community.Samira was born on March 11, 1933 in Ramallah, Palestine to Saliba and Martha (Joubran) Ajlouny. She grew up among two elder sisters and three brothers, one of who, George, survives her. She attended and graduated from the Quaker-founded Friends Girls School of Ramallah, which continues to serve students to this day. She remained friends with many of her classmates throughout her life. Samira was loved by all her knew her as a kind and gentle woman, deeply empathetic and always easy to speak to and confide in. Her growth and ability to adapt to new experiences impressed all who knew her and she never lost her zest for learning new things and skills. Even in her last years when she was challenged due to dementia she made courageous attempts to recapture her knowledge and memories. It was a testament to her lifelong curiosity and fortitude.After mothering her children, Samira found her vocation as a para-professional working with foreign language and learning-disabled students with Royal Oak Public Schools for twenty years. She retired in 1996 and lived the remainder of her life serving her family with cheerfulness and grace. Samira was an active member of the local Ramallah community and the Arab Women's Union of Detroit. She served as co-writer /editor of the popular traditional Palestinian cuisine cookbook and meal-hosting guide called Sahtein, which means "you are welcome" in Arabic. It was a five -year labor of love that she shared with her many girlfriends, friendships she always welcomed and treasured. Samira also enjoyed reading, learning, sewing, baking planting, and entertaining family and friends in her home and kitchen, not just on holidays but on any day the opportunity to host them arose. She was wonderfully serious but also witty and whimsical and the possessor of definite opinions and refined views on every subject she faced. Samira particularly loved playing card and board games; she was a fierce competitor! It was another example of her enthusiastic grasp for the simple pleasures in life. While her story of coming to the America as a young woman about to be married is common, she exceeded expectations by carving out her own path. She volunteered her time with several organizations, including Our Lady of Redemption Melkite Catholic Church, The Judson Center and Royal Oak Schools Continuing Education program.Samira had a long and full life and we are grateful for this blessing. We would like to express our gratitude to her caregivers for their devotion to her comfort and well-being. She suffered two serious strokes in the late 1970's but slowly bounced back to regain her strength and vitality. Despite many other health challenges and a variety of operations, she never complained, sought pity or lost her zest for life. In December 2014 she suffered a third stroke and from that point forward began a slow and painful decline into senility and dementia. Caring for her during the past six years has been a challenge but a labor of love for Joe and their children. If there was ever a good argument for having a big family, Samira proves caregiving is it. Even in her final months we could glimpse moments of cognition that were stunning and caused us to believe that the mysteries of Alzheimer's Disease are truly deep. So too is its tragic toll on people all around the world. Our prayers are with all the magnificent caregivers who provide them comfort because not only is it a labor of love, it's very difficult work. Look to what a person treasures and there you will find her heart.As a family we are certain she is finally resting in peace. We are thankful for the memories we treasure. Donations in lieu of flowers will be accepted for the benefit of Friends Schools of Ramallah, Palestine and/or The Bishop's Appeal Fund of the Melkite Eparchy.