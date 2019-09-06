Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
The Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park
2425 E. 14 Mile Rd
Birmingham, MI
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Clover Hill Park Cemetery
Dr. Samuel D. Nagel

Dr. Samuel D. Nagel Obituary
Dr. Samuel D. Nagel

Southfield - Dr. Samuel D. Nagel, 92, of Southfield, MI, died August 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Penny (Isaacs). He is survived by his loving children, Larry (Cindy) Nagel and Sheryl and Nancy Nagel, his granddaughters Jaclyn and Elizabeth Nagel, his brother Leonard (Raechel) Nagel and his brother-in-law, Joseph Diamond (predeceased by his wife, Phyllis). SERVICE 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 6, 2019
