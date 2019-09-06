|
|
Dr. Samuel D. Nagel
Southfield - Dr. Samuel D. Nagel, 92, of Southfield, MI, died August 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Penny (Isaacs). He is survived by his loving children, Larry (Cindy) Nagel and Sheryl and Nancy Nagel, his granddaughters Jaclyn and Elizabeth Nagel, his brother Leonard (Raechel) Nagel and his brother-in-law, Joseph Diamond (predeceased by his wife, Phyllis). SERVICE 11:00 A.M. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 6, 2019