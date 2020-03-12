|
|
Samuel Frederik
Sweet and sour Sam was what we called him sometimes as a child. Dear sweet Sam died unexpectedly at home in Southfield on March 4, 2020 from an accidental drug overdose. He was 24. He was trying so hard to get his life back on track and was attending OCC fulltime with the goal of returning to WSU for a degree in Urban Planning. He worked at Market Square Market in Birmingham. He had a quick wit, a keen mind and was such a good writer. Sam lived downtown for a while and enjoyed all things Detroit. He loved driving, travel, trying new foods, The Office and David Sedaris to name a few. He will be terribly missed by his parents, Greg and Nancy Frederik and his brother Ian, and also by many loving aunts and uncles, his grandmother Mimi and his four cousins. His friends Adam and Whitney need to be acknowledged too.
Life will never be the same for any of us. Hug your children no matter how old they are and pull them to you if you think they are doing drugs; don't get pushed away by them or your own fear. Sam did not realize what a bright light he was. The world will be a sadder place without him. In lieu of flowers, reach out to someone you think needs it. Donations to Michigan Opioid Partnership Fund or To Write Love on Her Arms organization is appreciated.
Sam was buried from Christ Our Light Church in Troy, Michigan on March 11, 2020.
