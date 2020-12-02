Samuel Harook
- - Age 89, December 1, 2020. Beloved brother of Agnes Miller (the late Gordon), Ed Harook (Garnett), John Harook (Janet) and Larry DeSmither (Violet). Cherished uncle of Tracie Moniz (John), Cindy Hoover (Woody), Jeff Harook (Kelly Sue) and the late Greg Harook. Treasured great uncle of Jeremy Moniz and Madison Moniz. Family will receive friends on Friday 6-8 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave (between 13 and 14 Mile Rds), Royal Oak. Private Funeral Service will be livestreamed on Saturday 10 AM. Please go to the funeral home website and on his obituary page, click tribute wall to access. Memorial Tributes to Wounded Warriors
or Special Olympics
.
View obituary and sign tribute wall at AJDesmond.com