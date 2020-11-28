Samuel James Craig



Allen Park - Samuel James Craig, Allen Park (June 15, 1933 - November 16, 2020) born to Hugh and Lavina (n. Adams) Craig. Preceded in death by loving wife Virginia (n. Dragonajtys) Craig and sister Lavina Butler. Survived by sons Michael (Susan) and James (Susan) Craig, grandsons Andrew and Brody.



Due to COVID-19, the family will be holding a committal service ceremony at Great Lakes National Cemetery for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michigan Veterans Foundation or Hospice of Michigan.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store