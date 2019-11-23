|
Samuel John Joseph Molinaro
Clinton Twp - Samuel John Joseph Molinaro, from Clinton Twp., born on April 10, 1948 was sent to the Lord, peacefully, on November 10, 2019.
Sam was born and raised in Port Huron, MI. After moving to Warren MI he attended Lincoln High School. He attended Macomb Community College followed by his graduation at Eastern Michigan University after obtaining a business degree. With his degree in hand, Sam worked as a buyer in the manufacturing sector where he ventured to different states to establish his career. Sam was well known for his love for cars, watches, pens, Michigan football, whiskey, guns, humor, family and his friends. Not particularly in that order.
He is predeceased in death by his parents Samuel Anthony and Concetta (Sirianni) Molinaro, and his nephew Ray Jacques Chaptini. He is remembered by his beloved sisters Angela (Edward) Shuman and Patricia (Jacques) Chaptini. He is greatly missed by his nieces, Nichole (Ryan) Hemker, Amanda Shuman and Renee Chaptini Sitarski. His nephews, Toufic (Caroline) Chaptini, Samy (Nicole) Chaptini,and Paul Chaptini. Sam had 9 great nieces and nephews. Sam will be especially missed by his beloved puppy, Gina. Gina has found a very loving new home with Sam's nephew, his wife and their children.
Sam had a great group of very close friends whom he loved dearly. He never seemed to have trouble being that friendly face to anyone at his local coffee shop. He was a very kind man. He will be truly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have met him.
A Memorial Service will be held on or about April 25, 2020. For details closer to the date, please contact National Cremation Society, Bloomfield Hills.
