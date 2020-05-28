Samuel Lee Simpson



Samuel Lee Simpson, age 86, died on March 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Nancy (Kurland) Simpson, his 3 loving sons John, Chris and Matt, from his earlier marriage to Ima Jean, and 9 grandchildren. Sam was in the Air Force in the Korean War, obtained his BS from Wayne State U. He taught elementary school for several years, and spent 2 summer vacations supervising the Boys Side at Camp Tamarack. Sam went on to study law, achieved his JD in 1966 from Detroit College of Law, and recently celebrated practicing law for 50 years. He was Chief Administrator at the Wayne County Juvenile Court, then practiced with the law firm of Charfoos and Christensen for 30 + years. He remained active with his private practice until early this year.



Sam was a strong, kind, and independent minded man; a gentleman who always carried himself with dignity and distinguished style. Sam lived his life fully, was loved dearly by many. He will be missed deeply by his family, many dear and lifelong friends, and the legal community whom he served with dignity and staunch ethics.



A memorial will be held at a future time.



Memorial contributions are suggested to humanitarian or legal causes of your choice









