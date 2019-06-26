|
|
Sandra Jean Jaros
Northbrook, IL - Sandra Jean Jaros (neé Williams), known as Sandy, was born on April 6, 1943 and passed away on June 22, 2019 after a long, brave battle with Alzheimer's. Always by her side was her loving husband of 53 years, James. Sandy is survived by her brother Ronnie, sons Brad (Christina) and Kevin (Stephanie), and her grandchildren Caroline, Daniel, Katherine, Grace, Thomas, and Elizabeth. Sandy was a native of Texas and had many passions including her Christian faith, music, art and poetry. Her name means "helper of man", and she used her many talents and gifts to counsel others in dealing with life's challenges. Sandy will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Please join Sandy's family for a celebration of her life followed by lunch at 11:30am ET on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Pine Lake Country Club in Orchard Lake, MI. In lieu of flowers, Sandy's family requests that memorial gifts be made to Songs by Heart at www.songsbyheart.org/donate. An online guestbook is also available at www.donellanfuneral.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 26, 2019