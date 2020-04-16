|
Sandra Kay Bohnenstiehl
Franklin - Sandra Kay Bohnenstiehl, 74, of Franklin, Michigan, passed away April 14, 2020 due to a traumatic brain injury.
A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date.
Sandie was born in Wyandotte, MI to Lowell and Dorothy Healy on October 22nd, 1945. She went to Dearborn Edsel Ford High School and graduated in 1963. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University. She then moved to Indiana to live in married housing with her husband, Ray Bohnenstiehl, while she earned her Master's degree and he earned his law degree at Indiana University. She taught 1st grade in Bedford, Indiana for 2 years. From there, they returned to Michigan where Sandie began as a 1st grade teacher in Berkley, MI and taught all of her students to spell Bohnenstiehl within the first week. She taught school until her first child, Krista, was born in 1976 followed by her second child, Erika in 1979. Sandie became a homemaker and was extremely involved with the schools her children were attending. She was always a Room Mom and even volunteered in the media center and was responsible for binding all of the books the students created in class. Sandie loved to read, entertain with large family parties, dine out with family and friends, and send greeting cards to recognize people and keep their spirits high. Everyone who crossed paths with Sandie during her lifetime absolutely adored her. She had friends everywhere she went. Her kind and generous heart will never be forgotten.
Sandie is preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Dorothy Healy, her parents in law, Harold and Fern Bohnenstiehl, and her brother Dennis Healy. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ray Bohnenstiehl, her daughters, Krista Bohnenstiehl and Erika Phillips (Nicholas), her sister Eileen Pulker (John) and her brother John Healy (Mary), her sisters in law, Dolores Manning (Jack), Gaile Harpan, and Carole Vaccarelli, her brother in law Kenny Bohnenstiehl, her best of friends Cindy Vaccarelli (John), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, and grand cousins on both sides of the family, and a great grandniece and great grandnephew, who all loved her dearly.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020