Sandra L. Blum
(nee Stopera) June 21, 2020. Beloved mother of Jacqueline (David) Fleming; loving Bushee of Andy and Charlie Fleming; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins; dear companion of Vernon Hart. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. Joseph University Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.